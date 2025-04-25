Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Qwen Chat App
Qwen Chat App
Qwen's AI Power, Free on Mobile
Visit
Upvote 64
Your free personal AI assistant for iOS/Android. Powered by Qwen models (inc. QwQ reasoning) for deep thinking, search, multimodal understanding, writing & image gen.
Free
Launch tags:
Android
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Qwen Chat App
Qwen's AI Power, Free on Mobile
Follow
64
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Qwen Chat App by
Qwen Chat App
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Binyuan Hui
,
Junyang Lin
and
chen cheng
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
Qwen Chat App
is not rated yet. This is Qwen Chat App's first launch.