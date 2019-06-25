Log In
Quuu Pods are a more authentic way to boost your content's reach and engagement on social media.
Create a new pod, invite your friends and colleagues to join, then any content added is automatically shared by all pod members.
Quuu Pods: How Quuu is adapting to the future of social mediaQuuu Pods are a brand new way to boost your content's reach and engagement on social media, authentically and automatically. Here's what they are and how we see Quuu Pods fitting into the future of social media.Have you ever heard of social media pods?
Daniel Kempe
MakerPro
Massive shout out to the whole Quuu team @amymurnan @luciafontaina @matthewspurr @runlock @aetherdigitalis for all their hard work getting pods and keeping up the hand-curated service we provide! After a crazy hard year last year we've come out the other side to positive growth and awesome new tools and features :-)
Daniel Kempe
MakerPro
Hey there! Daniel from Quuu here. We’d be happy to answer any questions you may have about Quuu Pods! All of us here at Quuu (All 6 of us) are super delighted to show you our new tool Quuu Pods. Thank you for checking out the page and hopefully for giving us some much needed feedback to help us continue to improve the product and service.
Suzanne Nguyen
Does this work for LinkedIn?
Daniel Kempe
MakerPro
@stringstory Yes :-) LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter!
