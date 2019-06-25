Reviews
Discussion
MakerPro
Daniel Kempe
Massive shout out to the whole Quuu team @amymurnan @luciafontaina @matthewspurr @runlock @aetherdigitalis for all their hard work getting pods and keeping up the hand-curated service we provide! After a crazy hard year last year we've come out the other side to positive growth and awesome new tools and features :-)
Upvote (4)Share
@amymurnan @luciafontaina @matthewspurr @runlock @aetherdigitalis @danielkempe Well done team!
Upvote (2)Share
MakerPro
Hey there! Daniel from Quuu here. We’d be happy to answer any questions you may have about Quuu Pods! All of us here at Quuu (All 6 of us) are super delighted to show you our new tool Quuu Pods. Thank you for checking out the page and hopefully for giving us some much needed feedback to help us continue to improve the product and service.
Upvote (2)Share
Does this work for LinkedIn?
Upvote (1)Share
MakerPro
@stringstory Yes :-) LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter!
UpvoteShare