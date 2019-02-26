Quuu is the number one source for content and the only place where each and every piece has been hand-reviewed in house.
Now with:
RSS Feeds (Even more ways to curate content and share)
EasyRead (Distraction free reading experience)
Fresh new dashboard!
Nikhil Premanandan@nykontym · Marketing
Awesome. Have been a fan of Quuu ever since I heard about you in 2016. You guys are way better than Feedly. Keep rocking! @danielkempe
Matthew SpurrMaker@matthewspurr · Quuu.co
@danielkempe @nykontym ThanQuuu Nikhil 😀😀😀
Daniel KempeMakerPro@danielkempe · CEO @ Quuu.co
@nykontym Thanks so much man :-) Really appreciate the kind words!
Peter DayMaker@runlock · Senior Engineer @ Quuu
@danielkempe @nykontym Cheers Nikhil :-)
Daniel KempeMakerPro@danielkempe · CEO @ Quuu.co
Thanks so much for checking out the new Quuu. 2018 was a really hard year for Quuu as a whole. This time last year we had launched our very own social media scheduling tool alongside our content suggestions, but the Twitter API had other ideas… Read about why we fu*ked up in 2018 here -> https://blog.quuu.co/quuu-we-fed... So this is why we’ve gone back to what we do best, content. You can still find hand-curated content suggestions to share on social media from over 500 interest categories. Quuu integrates with your Buffer or HubSpot schedule and has around 9 new integrations planned in 2019! New features: RSS Feeds (Beta) (Even more ways to curate content and share) EasyRead (We provide a distraction free reading experience for all articles on Quuu) Listen to articles with our new audio reading feature New dashboard - Fresh new outlook needed a fresh new design for 2019! Can’t wait to hear your thoughts on what we’ve been working on. Special shoutout to all the Quuu team who all work incredibly hard. We have grown really close as a team now and all have the same goal in mind for 2019!
