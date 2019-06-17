Reviews
Slava Korolev
Hey Hunters! 👋 This is my first project on Product Hunt and here is a small story about it: Some time ago my friend had a birthday and I made a small website with slightly changed quotes by famous people as a present. He was delighted, other guests liked it and I was happy too. So I decided to make a service for generating pages like that! 🎉 So what is included now? 🤔 - 30 carefully picked quotes - A service that can put a name into these quotes - Each page has a unique URL that is generated from a dictionary of Hipster words(Try it out! Some combinations are quite nice) And that's basically it. But there are more features that I can add if people will be interested in the project 🤞 - More quotes, obviously - Choosing quotes you want to use - Adding custom quotes - Choosing URL - Uploading multiple photos - Different themes - And more I'm going to share all insights, analytics and next steps in my twitter, so free to follow and get all fresh updates 😊 Anyway, happy to hear your feedback 🙏
