Usama Khalid
Sup guys! 🎉 Super excited to launch my second product on Product Hunt. So we created Quotepik. It's a content tool which allows you to create quote photos within seconds. Our initial plan was to use this for our own use, but later decided to make it public as well. QuotePik saves your time and effort from finding quotes on Google and then creating and editing it on Photoshop or Canva. It has very easy to use, fast UI. You can even create photos on click on button. 👉 Give it a try: https://quotepik.com Feel free to drop your feedback and suggestions below.
"Hi everyone! I coded Quotepik's whole architecture. It was fun to work on it's stack. If you have any technical questions for me. Drop down below Peace!
