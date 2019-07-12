Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → QuotePik

QuotePik

❝ Turn your pictures into personalized quote photos ❝

#2 Product of the DayToday
👋Hi hunters!
QuotePik helps create beautiful quote photos for your personal brand within seconds.
No need to Google to find quotes and then spending time on editing photos.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Usama Khalid
Usama Khalid
Maker
Sup guys! 🎉 Super excited to launch my second product on Product Hunt. So we created Quotepik. It's a content tool which allows you to create quote photos within seconds. Our initial plan was to use this for our own use, but later decided to make it public as well. QuotePik saves your time and effort from finding quotes on Google and then creating and editing it on Photoshop or Canva. It has very easy to use, fast UI. You can even create photos on click on button. 👉 Give it a try: https://quotepik.com Feel free to drop your feedback and suggestions below.
UpvoteShare
Muhammad Sheheryar Noor
Muhammad Sheheryar Noor
Maker
"Hi everyone! I coded Quotepik's whole architecture. It was fun to work on it's stack. If you have any technical questions for me. Drop down below Peace!
UpvoteShare