Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Quorini
Quorini
Design and run serverless cloud API in minutes
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Quorini offers a set of visual tools for designing data models, and runs a fully-managed serverless backend. Quorini significantly accelerates time-to-market while minimizing resources, without compromising quality.
Launched in
Developer Tools
No-Code
Database
by
Quorini
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Quorini
Design and run serverless cloud API in minutes
1
review
96
followers
Follow for updates
Quorini by
Quorini
was hunted by
Alex Tartach
in
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
,
Database
. Made by
Katya Prusakova
,
Sergey Grizzly
and
Alex Tartach
. Featured on November 7th, 2024.
Quorini
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Quorini's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report