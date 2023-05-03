Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Quokka HR
Quokka HR
Keep your team productive and engaged
Visit
Upvote 7
6 months free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quokka is a people management software that helps companies create productive and high-performing teams. Set your OKR, check-in, share feedback and appreciation, and keep a pulse of your team's engagement level, all in one place 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Human Resources
by
Quokka HR
Vitally
Ad
A new era for customer success productivity
About this launch
Quokka HR
Keep your team productive and engaged
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Quokka HR by
Quokka HR
was hunted by
Herbert Siu
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Herbert Siu
,
Yeung Shing
,
Eby Sofyan
and
Faiz Anwarrudin
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Quokka HR
is not rated yet. This is Quokka HR's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report