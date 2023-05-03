Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Quokka HR
Quokka HR

Quokka HR

Keep your team productive and engaged

Free Options
Embed
Quokka is a people management software that helps companies create productive and high-performing teams. Set your OKR, check-in, share feedback and appreciation, and keep a pulse of your team's engagement level, all in one place 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Human Resources
 by
Quokka HR
Vitally
Vitally
Ad
A new era for customer success productivity
About this launch
Quokka HR
Quokka HRKeep your team productive and engaged
0
reviews
6
followers
Quokka HR by
Quokka HR
was hunted by
Herbert Siu
in Productivity, SaaS, Human Resources. Made by
Herbert Siu
,
Yeung Shing
,
Eby Sofyan
and
Faiz Anwarrudin
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Quokka HR
is not rated yet. This is Quokka HR's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-