Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Quod AI

Quod AI

Live answers from your source code, Supercharging SEng teams

Our AI chat bot answers questions from your software engineering team and accelerates your software development.
Onboard new software engineers. Support your day to day development- Get everyone on the same page with answers about your architecture & code
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ravi Sethia
Ravi Sethia
Hunter
Got to know via EF and a VC's portfolio Looks to be a super amazing team solving a real hard tech problem You would want them to succeed!
UpvoteShare