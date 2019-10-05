Deals
Quod AI
Quod AI
Live answers from your source code, Supercharging SEng teams
Productivity
Developer Tools
+ 1
Our AI chat bot answers questions from your software engineering team and accelerates your software development.
Onboard new software engineers. Support your day to day development- Get everyone on the same page with answers about your architecture & code
Featured
43 minutes ago
Discussion
Ravi Sethia
Got to know via EF and a VC's portfolio Looks to be a super amazing team solving a real hard tech problem You would want them to succeed!
an hour ago
