Quizzes by Humbo
This is the latest launch from Humbo
See 3 previous launches
Quizzes by Humbo
The game that takes you places.
Photo-based quiz game for those who enjoy geography trivia. Challenge yourself, compete with your friends, and discover beautiful new places while playing. Try the quizzes we made, and create your own! It is completely free, and no annoying ads.
Free
Launch tags:
Travel
•
Photography
•
Games
Humbo
The IMDb of travel
5 out of 5.0
66
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Quizzes by Humbo by
Humbo
was hunted by
Jensa Bačík
in
Travel
,
Photography
,
Games
. Made by
Jensa Bačík
,
Anders Palm
and
Uyen Vu
. Featured on January 12th, 2025.
Humbo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on February 21st, 2022.