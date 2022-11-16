Products
Quizgecko
Ranked #16 for today
Quizgecko
Generate quiz questions using AI
Quizgecko generates quiz questions from any text. You can generate multiple choice, true/false, short answer and fill in the blank style questions. Simply copy and paste, add a URL or even upload PDFs, Powerpoints and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
by
Quizgecko
About this launch
Quizgecko
Generate quiz questions using AI
0
reviews
36
followers
Quizgecko by
Quizgecko
was hunted by
James Blackwell
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
James Blackwell
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Quizgecko
is not rated yet. This is Quizgecko's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
21
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#64
