QuizBreaker
A fun weekly ice breaker quiz game for distributed teams
#2 Product of the DayToday
QuizBreaker is a fun weekly quiz delivered by email that helps teams get to know one another better in just 2 minutes per week.
Around the web
21 Team Building Activities That Your Team Won't Sigh AtTeams that bond together, succeed together. Easier said than done. That's because in reality, team building activities are hard to swallow. Some of your colleagues might not feel comfortable getting all too childish, while others might already think about how many things they could get done during this time.
Paymo
The Virtual Trust Fall: Team Building for Remote TeamsWorking remotely from home seems amazing until you realize that you're talking to your cats a little too much. Team building is important in typical offices where everyone works in-person. Not all employees get along, or feel like an important member of a team.
Digital.com
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nathan MurphyMaker@leveragehacker · Helping teams improve culture
Hey ProductHunters! 👋 We’ve been a remote team now for well over a year. A few months ago we created a little quiz game that helps our team get to know one another in an easy & fun way every friday afternoon online. Since then, we've had over 16,000 icebreakers answered by small and large teams all over the world. 🛠How QuizBreaker works: - Invite your team and answer some ice breaker questions ie: 'What's your favourite book of all time?' - Every Friday each team member gets an email where you have to guess ‘who said what’. ie: 'Was it Jessie or Jonas who said their favourite book of all time is Sapiens?' - Submit your guesses, learn more about the people you work with and see how long you can maintain your streak of correct guesses! 🍄Some of the next features we're currently working on: - New types of quiz question formats - Sign up your whole team with Slack - A feed to react to each other's guesses - More advanced engagement analytics ❤️We’re offering the ProductHunt community 20% off all our annual and monthly plans for life. This discount will be automatically applied to the first 25 customers that signup this week. (I'll update this comment if all 25 discounts are used.) 🙏We'd love to get your feedback and I'm happy to answer any questions.
Upvote (1)Share·
Daniel Ryan@daniel_ryan
Awesome product to help get your team to know each other on a more personal level
Upvote (1)Share·
Nathan MurphyMaker@leveragehacker · Helping teams improve culture
@daniel_ryan Thanks Daniel for supporting us since we launched the beta! Really appreciate it.
Upvote Share·