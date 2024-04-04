Launches
Quizado
Host your own Family Feud style game
Quizado brings you all the high-spirited fun of a classic TV game show. The contestants have to be quick on their feet before the opponent buzzes in! If they can’t handle the pressure, you’ll end up witnessing some pretty goofy answers… 🤪
TV
Games
Quizado
Quizado
Host your own Family Feud game!
Quizado by
Quizado
Michał Hernas
TV
Games
Michał Hernas
Bartosz Hernas
Featured on April 5th, 2024.
Quizado
It first launched on March 11th, 2021.
Upvotes
55
Comments
12
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#115
