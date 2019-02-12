Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Quiz Date Live

Quiz Date Live

Like HQ Trivia but for dating 💕

get it

Come join the LIVE bachelorette dating game show: Quiz Date Live! Anyone can participate for free

Around the web
A new dating app mashes up HQ Trivia with TinderA new app's creators think they know the key to dating success: a trivia-oriented game show where the questions revolve around a bachelorette. It's a unique idea, for sure, albeit one that I can't imagine having wide appeal.
The Verge

Reviews

Matthew Lee
Mariko Tokioka
 

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Very cool idea combining these two industries, exciting to see if this takes off!
Upvote ·
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@aaronoleary would you go on the show?
Upvote (2)·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@rrhoover I don't think my Girlfriend would like that, but if i was single than for sure!
Upvote (1)·
Matthew Lee
Matthew Lee@powerbog
It's like bachelor/bachelorette but in REAL time with REAL people participating and they are going on REAL dates. I think folks appreciate REAL and interctive experiences this day and age.
Upvote ·
REV1S
REV1S@nyjetlife · undisclosed
Tried it today. Kinda disappointed. The questions weren’t about compatibility, but rather if the men can guess what the woman answered without knowing anything about her. I made it to the final round by good guesses not because we had similar ideals.
Upvote ·
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Digital Nomad
Oh cool?!
Upvote ·