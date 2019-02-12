Come join the LIVE bachelorette dating game show: Quiz Date Live! Anyone can participate for free
Aaron O'Leary Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Very cool idea combining these two industries, exciting to see if this takes off!
Ryan Hoover Founder, Product Hunt
@aaronoleary would you go on the show?
Aaron O'Leary Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@rrhoover I don't think my Girlfriend would like that, but if i was single than for sure!
Matthew Lee
It's like bachelor/bachelorette but in REAL time with REAL people participating and they are going on REAL dates. I think folks appreciate REAL and interctive experiences this day and age.
REV1S
Tried it today. Kinda disappointed. The questions weren’t about compatibility, but rather if the men can guess what the woman answered without knowing anything about her. I made it to the final round by good guesses not because we had similar ideals.
Fajar Siddiq Digital Nomad
