Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Quixty
Quixty
Ebay for trading whitelists of NFT projects
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quixty is a P2P marketplace for trading accounts with allocations. Now it's easier than ever to get a whitelist in the desired NFT project. Each lot is moderated, which minimizes the probability of fraud. There is 2.5% service fee from each trade.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
NFT
by
Quixty
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We strive to be better, so we really look forward to your comments and suggestions!"
The makers of Quixty
About this launch
Quixty
Ebay for trading whitelists of NFT projects
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Quixty by
Quixty
was hunted by
Petr Shipitsin
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Petr Shipitsin
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Quixty
is not rated yet. This is Quixty's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#63
Week rank
#101
Report