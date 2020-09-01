  1. Home
Quit Anger is a mental health and self-care app to help manage and control anger. It can be used by anyone who is coping with anger problems, stress, or anxiety.
Akash Jain
Hello everyone! We are super excited to share Quit Anger with you all. Quit Anger is a mental health and self-care app to help manage and control anger Some features of the app are: - Anger Log, a CBT inspired diary to record the causes and consequences of episodes of anger. - Users can select from 25+ different tools and exercises to help calm down and relax. - Insights that help you understand and reflect upon the causes of your anger and see your progress over time. - A variety of short story styled lessons to learn more about anger. - Apple Watch and Siri Shortcuts support - iCloud Sync & Backup We would love to get your feedback! :)
Mark Howland
Great product. Added to my watchlist. Checkout “anger journal” as a keyword. Big audience.
Akash Jain
@marklive Thanks for the suggestion!
Edvins Antonovsmaker • husband • father
Congrats on the launch!
Akash Jain
@edvins_antonovs Thanks! :)
