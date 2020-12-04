Quill.app
discussion
Mladen Stojanovic
MakerDirect Response Copywriter
Hey copywriters & content creators... After struggling with keeping my projects organized and in one place, I teamed up with some really smart developers and we created Quill.app - a tool that helps you: * Keep Your Notes, Research & Ideas Organized, * Find Important Project Files With Ease, * Write Your Copy Without Distraction, And * NEVER Miss A Deadline Again - All Inside This One Tool… The tool is still in beta and still 100% FREE. Give it a try... send your feedback... and ask any questions you might have about the tool.
Looks like a perfect tool for me. I do have some questions. Does the send notifications? Also can I call guest for having reviews on certain projects (like Notion)?