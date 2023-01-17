Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
QuikMaths
QuikMaths
A fun, time-based math game!
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Remember times tables? QuikMaths is a brand-new game that allows you to play timed, simple math rounds either with yourself, your friends, or a random opponent!
Launched in
Free Games
,
Education
,
Games
by
QuikMaths
Kinsta
Ad
Premium cloud hosting for projects of all sizes
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please feel free to let me know if you have any feature requests or are running into issues!"
The makers of QuikMaths
About this launch
QuikMaths
A fun, time-based math game!
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
QuikMaths by
QuikMaths
was hunted by
Sulama Traoré
in
Free Games
,
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Sulama Traoré
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
QuikMaths
is not rated yet. This is QuikMaths's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#129
Report