Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → QuikMaths
QuikMaths

QuikMaths

A fun, time-based math game!

Free
Remember times tables? QuikMaths is a brand-new game that allows you to play timed, simple math rounds either with yourself, your friends, or a random opponent!
Launched in Free Games, Education, Games by
QuikMaths
Kinsta
Kinsta
Ad
Premium cloud hosting for projects of all sizes

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please feel free to let me know if you have any feature requests or are running into issues!"

QuikMaths
The makers of QuikMaths
About this launch
QuikMaths
QuikMathsA fun, time-based math game!
0
reviews
9
followers
QuikMaths by
QuikMaths
was hunted by
Sulama Traoré
in Free Games, Education, Games. Made by
Sulama Traoré
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
QuikMaths
is not rated yet. This is QuikMaths's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#129