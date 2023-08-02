Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
QuikFlow
QuikFlow
Create flowcharts with a mindmapping workflow
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Structure your thoughts without getting distracted by manually doing the layout. Just like in a mindmapping app, but without being restricted to trees!
Launched in
Mac
Design Tools
Productivity
by
QuikFlow
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Give your startup a running start with Zendesk for Startups
About this launch
QuikFlow
Create flowcharts with a mindmapping workflow
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
QuikFlow by
QuikFlow
was hunted by
Kevin Brendel
in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kevin Brendel
,
Peter Hevesi
and
Janis Elfert
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
QuikFlow
is not rated yet. This is QuikFlow's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report