Quietfield
Quietfield
Quiets down the multitude of notifications
A simple Chrome extension which quiets down the multitude of notifications in Stackfield©. Turn off the overload of notifications in project management software Stackfield. Easily toggle them back on when needed.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
Quietfield
About this launch
Quietfield
🤫 Quiets down the multitude of notifications in Stackfield©
Quietfield by
Quietfield
was hunted by
Maarten Wolzak
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Maarten Wolzak
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Quietfield
is not rated yet. This is Quietfield's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
-
