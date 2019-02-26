See what's trending on Twitter today. See trending hashtags for your favorite topics. See trends from selective accounts, signup for the invite.
Karnesh MehraMaker@karyfy
On QuickTwit you can see trending hashtags on Twitter for your favorite topics and categories. This is in contrast to Twitter where you can only see general trends. General trends encompass every topic from around the world, which most of the time is of no interest. With QuickTwit, you can quickly glance over what's trending in your topic of interest. If you don't find your topic of interest, no worries. You will be able to soon create your custom Trends Topic. The feature will allow you to tell us your favorite Twitter accounts from your topic of interest, and receive trends only from those accounts. Just sign up for the invite. We will start rolling out the feature soon. You can also subscribe to receive Trends from your favorite topics in your email, so throughout the day you can quickly know what's happening in the world you care about.
