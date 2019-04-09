QuickTravel.Tips is a webapp that allows you to swipe through user curated tips for your next travel destination and save them for later reading 💡✈️
✓ Select a city
✓ Swipe through tips
✓ Export your favourites
✓ Enjoy your travel to the fullest
Fernando PessagnoMaker@fer_momento · Product UI/UX Designer
Hey Product Hunt community! It took way longer than expected but I´m SO excited to finally launch my third product here. This project was born (again) out of a personal experience, since I remember doing some research when I was about to go New York and having more than 20 tabs open in the browser from where I copied/pasted the tips I found useful. I could say it was not a particulary a fun experience. I know there are plenty of excellent travel apps out there about where to go and what to do, but what about all those tips on how to save money, avoid scams and everyday hacks that you can only get by browsing countless message board pages, reading extensive blog posts or by watching hours of travel videos on Youtube? The goal was to design an alternative for people to access and collect this type of information in a way that is playful, straightforward and easy to digest. QuickTravel.Tips is currently in beta and offers tips for New York & Barcelona only, and any kind of feedback will be much, much appreciated 🙏
