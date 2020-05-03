Discussion
Nick Spiller
Maker
Having worked at various startups and FTSE100 companies leading design teams, I often found startups and sole designers couldn’t afford to pay for expensive user testing software and participant sourcing, and frequently skipped this step in the design process. Meanwhile the larger organisations would spend hundreds of thousands on research software. I'm on a mission to bring an affordable preference testing solution to startups and freelancers to ensure they can perform vital research when introducing new features, and to help bring a customer centric approach to all teams. QuickTest is still in BETA, so any designers, researchers and PM's that are interested in trialing the product and providing feedback would be hugely appreciated! How QUICKTEST works- -Upload designs you want to A/B preference test. -Test on your device in person or remotely with a custom test link. Share with sourced participants or your company & team. -Receive results and qualitative data helping you to make design decisions.
