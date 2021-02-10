discussion
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Great solution to a common problem!
David contacted me with the idea back in June. I loved it. We studied the market, our competitors and worked on a proof of concept. The app is now about to come out! Very excited.
Hi, I'm not 100% sure, but the same size in different countries have a differen "dimension". Example: an M in the US is different from an M in Italy. How do you address this problem?
@nicolasegosum That is a goof question. What you are referring to is called vanity sizing: Brands manipulate sizes in order to accommodate certain marketing segments whether they be cultural, nationality etc.. Our algorithm recognizes similar brands/models from different countries and matches them accordingly. Hope this helps!