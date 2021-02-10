  1. Home
Never order the wrong size again

Quicksize gives you your exact size in the brand and model of your choice based on what you already have in your closet. Coming on Apple and Android soon!
6 Reviews
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Great solution to a common problem!
Samuel Loy
Maker
Start up Founder and Wilderness explorer
David contacted me with the idea back in June. I loved it. We studied the market, our competitors and worked on a proof of concept. The app is now about to come out! Very excited.
Nicolas Nemni
Software Product Manager
Hi, I'm not 100% sure, but the same size in different countries have a differen "dimension". Example: an M in the US is different from an M in Italy. How do you address this problem?
Samuel Loy
Maker
Start up Founder and Wilderness explorer
@nicolasegosum That is a goof question. What you are referring to is called vanity sizing: Brands manipulate sizes in order to accommodate certain marketing segments whether they be cultural, nationality etc.. Our algorithm recognizes similar brands/models from different countries and matches them accordingly. Hope this helps!
