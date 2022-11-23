Products
This is the latest launch from Quick Quiz
See Quick Quiz’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
QuickQuiz
Ranked #5 for today
QuickQuiz
Easy Slack quizzing application
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
QuickQuiz is a Slack application that easily and quickly allows administrators to manage, assign, and track quizzes through Slack for better microlearning.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Quick Quiz
About this launch
Quick Quiz
A widget based quiz game that's always ready to entertain!
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
QuickQuiz by
Quick Quiz
was hunted by
Jacqueline
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Jacqueline
. Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
Quick Quiz
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 8th, 2016.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#199
Report