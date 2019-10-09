Log InSign up
Create new contacts just by talking to Siri 🗣️📲

Quickness uses the power of Siri in iOS13 to allow you to create new contacts quickly, without having to type anything!
Quickness also supports running the 'Add Contact' shortcuts from the Apple Shortcuts app, so you can integrate with them other apps.
Discussion
No reviews yet
Zulfi Shah
Zulfi Shah
Maker
I created 'Quickness' to transform a common every-day activity, like adding new contacts, into something more efficient and delightful, using everyone's favorite 'personal voice-based assistant', aka Siri. Quickness Shortcuts are configurable and flexible, and you can even link them together with shortcuts from other apps (like Messages, Calendar, Reminders, Maps etc) to build a nice workflow for yourself. You can see some examples from this help article: https://contactsjournal.zendesk....
