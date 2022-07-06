Products
QuickFloat
QuickFloat
Create a news site without the backend
Create News and Article apps or websites without needing to worry about managing the backend. QuickFloat will handle everything. You just need to call a simple API to get and show content on your platform.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
QuickFloat
About this launch
QuickFloat
Create News & Article platform without backend
QuickFloat by
QuickFloat
was hunted by
Manoj Ahirwar
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Manoj Ahirwar
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
QuickFloat
is not rated yet. This is QuickFloat's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#87
