Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
QuickCast
QuickCast
Quick launch ChatGPT with a single shortcut key
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quick launch ChatGPT with a single shortcut key
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
quickcast
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out this launch -- Please let me know what you think! :)"
The makers of QuickCast
About this launch
quickcast
Quick launch ChatGPT with a single shortcut key
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
QuickCast by
quickcast
was hunted by
Patrick
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Patrick
. Featured on April 30th, 2023.
quickcast
is not rated yet. This is quickcast's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report