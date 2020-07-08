Deals
Quickart
A new photo filter app from the makers of Facetune
iPhone
Photography
It used to take a whole lot of effort and time to get a beautiful double exposure or a fragmenting dispersion effect, or to even be able to imagine these results. Now, they’re at your fingertips.
31 minutes ago
The makers of Facetune are launching a new photo filter app
Lightricks - the maker of Facetune, the hugely successful selfie app - is launching a new photo filter app called Quickart that will be available to download for free on iOS. It goes far beyond Instagram's color-changing filters by letting you change a skyline, disperse your face into particles, or surround yourself with a kaleidoscope-like effect.
