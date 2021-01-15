discussion
Hey everyone 👋 Thank you for the interest in Quick10 game :) My goal while working on this game was to create a fun, nicely designed game that you can play while you are in a public transport, during the lunch breaks or just while having some free time. The rules are quite simple. You need to keep taping the rounded squares with a number "10" as quickly as possible. You have 30 seconds to tap as many 10s as possible. The faster you tap, the more points you get. In case you tap another number, your result will be decreased by 15 points. There are rounded squares with a number "10" and a yellow star in a top-right corner as well. If you tap them you get even more points! They are worth up to 100 points each, depending on how quickly you tap. There are special dark green squares with a clock icon inside as well. If you tap them you earn 3 extra seconds to your game's time. One of the coolest things about Quick10 is that you can compare your results with your friends! There are 3 leaderboard in the game: Overall, Easy Level and Difficult Level. I would love to hear feedback from you, what I could improve and add to the game to make it more enjoyable :) Thank you! 😁
