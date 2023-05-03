Products
Quick Survey AI
Quick Survey AI
Create survey in seconds with ChatGPT, send for free
Generate and send surveys with AI, in a few clicks. Send for free.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Quick Survey AI
About this launch
Quick Survey AI
Create survey in seconds with ChatGPT, send for free
Quick Survey AI by
Quick Survey AI
was hunted by
Elliot Boucher
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Elliot Boucher
,
Clarence Lacombe
,
Yann Picaud
,
Grégoire Chantegrel
,
Charles Antonetti
,
Roman Lebleu
,
Aliénor
,
Yoann Talon
and
Evrenne Furlan
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Quick Survey AI
is not rated yet. This is Quick Survey AI's first launch.
