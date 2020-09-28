Quick Note for Notion

discussion
Michael Gubik
Maker
Hey ProductHunt! I love Notion but with the iOS app, I've had too many situations like this: Engaging conversation… someone mentions a book....I pull up my phone to jot it down but what should've taken a second took 15. When I'm finally ready to type I've forgotten the title and they're already talking about something else. So I went ahead and built a simple app that opens a blank notepad where you can immediately start typing. It works really well, I use it all the time, and for all kinds of things that I wouldn't have put in Notion before. The speed really makes a difference. Many many steps later I'm excited to launch Quick Note and I hope you'll find it useful. If you have any questions or feedback please don't hesitate to comment or get in touch via quicknote@1e11.io
Man, it’s so simple and makes work flow so much more fluid. Great work!
