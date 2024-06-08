Launches
Quick Note
Quick Note
Colorful sticky notes for Mac
Quick Note is a native sticky-note app for Mac that lets you create notes from a menu bar launcher or using a shortcut. Some of the features include iCloud sync, Pinned notes, Folder organization and beautiful background colors.
Launched in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
by
Quick Note
About this launch
Quick Note
Colorful sticky notes for Mac
Quick Note by
Quick Note
was hunted by
Kaunteya Suryawanshi
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Kaunteya Suryawanshi
. Featured on June 11th, 2024.
Quick Note
is not rated yet. This is Quick Note's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
