Colorful sticky notes for Mac

Free Options
Quick Note is a native sticky-note app for Mac that lets you create notes from a menu bar launcher or using a shortcut. Some of the features include iCloud sync, Pinned notes, Folder organization and beautiful background colors.
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Apple App Store
Xcode
About this launch
was hunted by
Kaunteya Suryawanshi
in Mac, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Kaunteya Suryawanshi
. Featured on June 11th, 2024.
