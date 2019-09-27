Discussion
Khoa Pham
Maker
Hi, can't be more excited to introduce my next macOS app, that can be very nifty for quicker app launching. Think of it as another dock, but on the status bar and you can organize files the way you want. Quick Access is an native macOS app written in pure Swift that allow us to quickly access to favorite files, folders and apps. No more cumbersome navigations and frustration remembering your app names The app stays in the macOS status bar for convenient access. Features include - Drag and drop: you can drag any files, folders and apps you want - Click on icon to execute. Right click to open context menu for Show in Finder and Remove option - In the bottom, there's text input in the middle where we can change the title of the tab - You can clear all items in a tab, delete the whole tab and create new tab
