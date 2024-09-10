Launches
Queva Health + Behavior V1
Dog health & behavior smart tracker
Transform your pet care with Queva, the ultimate Pet Health & Behavior Tracking Technology. Ensure your furry friend's well-being with our easy-to-use device, designed to monitor health trends, track behavior, and provide actionable insights.
Launched in
Dogs
Internet of Things
Wearables
by
About this launch
Dog Health & Behavior Smart Tracker
Queva Health + Behavior V1 by
was hunted by
Jacob T. Calderon
in
. Made by
Jacob T. Calderon
. Featured on October 4th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Queva™ Health + Behavior V1's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
