Questo is a real-world city exploration game, offering mission-like tours which you can play in more than 30 European cities.
By following clues and solving riddles, you discover new places around the world, while finding out their hidden stories.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is really cool, love things that encourage real life exploration!
Alex GovoreanuMaker@alex_govo · Co-founder & CEO of Questo
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron. Glad that you like it. Where are you located? We have now creators working at quests in many cities and there might be one near you. Looking forward to getting feedback from you as soon as you get the chance to play a quest.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@alex_govo I'm in Ireland!
Alex GovoreanuMaker@alex_govo · Co-founder & CEO of Questo
@aaronoleary, that's great. Dublin's on our roadmap this Spring and we're actually looking for local creators at the moment. If you know any storytellers or creative writers who might be interested in helping us build some quests, please redirect them to us: explore@questoapp.com
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@questoapp @alex_govo Will do!
