Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Questo

Questo

A real-world exploration game on mobile

Questo is a real-world city exploration game, offering mission-like tours which you can play in more than 30 European cities.

By following clues and solving riddles, you discover new places around the world, while finding out their hidden stories.
Around the web
Bucharest-based Questo raises funding for its app that transforms every city into an exploration gameJust founded in 2017, Bucharest-based startup Questo has developed a mobile city exploration game which is already present in 40 European cities. Questo allows users to explore cities by solving clues in order to discover new places and stories about them.
Eu-startupsMary Loritz

Reviews

Maraloiu Sebastian
Razvan Baciu
 
Helpful
  • Maraloiu Sebastian
    Maraloiu SebastianMarketer, product manager, entrepreneur
    Pros: 

    A must-have travel app

    Cons: 

    More cities

    The best way to discover cities and local stories

    Maraloiu Sebastian has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Raz Karmi
Raz Karmi
Makers
Alex Govoreanu
Alex Govoreanu
Claudiu Petria
Claudiu Petria
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is really cool, love things that encourage real life exploration!
Upvote (1)·
Alex Govoreanu
Alex GovoreanuMaker@alex_govo · Co-founder & CEO of Questo
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron. Glad that you like it. Where are you located? We have now creators working at quests in many cities and there might be one near you. Looking forward to getting feedback from you as soon as you get the chance to play a quest.
Upvote (1)·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@alex_govo I'm in Ireland!
Upvote ·
Alex Govoreanu
Alex GovoreanuMaker@alex_govo · Co-founder & CEO of Questo
@aaronoleary, that's great. Dublin's on our roadmap this Spring and we're actually looking for local creators at the moment. If you know any storytellers or creative writers who might be interested in helping us build some quests, please redirect them to us: explore@questoapp.com
Upvote (2)·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@questoapp @alex_govo Will do!
Upvote ·