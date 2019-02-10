Schools around the world emphasises knowledge about events, facts and concepts. Questo makes revision as easy and fast as possible: snap a photo of a textbook to create a quiz. You focus on learning, we'll take care of the rest🤘
Taichi Kato
Hello Product Hunt! We're a team of three high schoolers who started Questo to make studying faster and more effective for kids around the world. Students today are always looking for ways to revise faster and better. Questo helps you quiz yourselfー just take a snap of a textbook and our AI will generate fill-in-the-blank and who/what style flashcards. Today we're proud to share a beta version of Questo with the following features: * Picture upload with easy scanning * Text upload * Wh-style and fill-in-the-blank style questions * Flashcards Questo was designed with humanities subjects like history and economics in mind, but feel free to try it out on other subjectsーwe love feedback! Let us know how it performed on your text, and how we can help you study better. We look forward to hearing what you guys have to say, happy studying! <3
