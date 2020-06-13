Discussion
Hi there! Thank you for being here! I’m a 17 years old indie developer and Questions it’s a game I’ve invented when I was a kid. I’m really excited to share Questions with you. I’ll be short here, but you can read the whole story on my blog post. https://she.rusu.io/2020/06/12/f... Because I was bringing the game to the world and I knew how to make things on the web, I wanted to spice it up a little bit 🔥. That’s why the game now has packs that depend on who are you playing with. Every pack is designed to empower the players to have relevant conversations, to learn new facts about each other, and to connect on a deeper level. If you play with your sibling, you should choose the Siblings pack because it’s meant for siblings to share things about themselves they wouldn’t share otherwise. If you want to play with your tinder match, you should choose the Tinder Match pack because it has questions to not only make talking with a stranger easier but for you to know each other and find compatibilities. Another feature is the option of playing the game on a video call. Because of what we have experienced lately with the pandemic I realized that users should be able to play it remotely to have fun and connect with their friends or family even if they’re not together. It’s again really simple: one of the players creates a room and shares the room name or the link with all the players, everyone joins the room and they can start playing. Why it’s both a great app and a great game? 🌐 No download, all on the web 👩🏻💻 You can play remotely in a video call 📱 You can play on any device with just an internet connection 🕚 No sign-up 😮 Have relevant and interesting conversations 🔍 Find important things about the players 💖 Build meaningful connections 🤩 Bond with the people around you I’m looking for feedback and I would love to hear any ideas or comments. I’ll be in my zoom math class from 10 to 11 am, but I bet I’ll be able to answer your comments and not get caught 😂
