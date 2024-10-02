Launches
Question Base is a new AI Assistant for Slack that helps your team document all the know-how, ideas, and answers they anyway share in chat.
Question Base
Turn Slack into a knowledge base with generative AI
Question Base by
Question Base
was hunted by
Yana Tornoe
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yana Tornoe
,
Kasper Pihl Tornoe
,
Stefan Vladimirov
and
Samar Ali
. Featured on October 9th, 2024.
Question Base
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on January 5th, 2023.
