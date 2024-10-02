  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Question Base
    See Question Base’s 2 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Question Base
    Question Base

    Question Base

    Answers & Documentation ✅ In Slack

    Free Options
    Question Base is a new AI Assistant for Slack that helps your team document all the know-how, ideas, and answers they anyway share in chat.
    Launched in
    Slack
    Productivity
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Question Base
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Slack
    About this launch
    Question Base
    Question BaseTurn Slack into a knowledge base with generative AI
    12reviews
    907
    followers
    Question Base by
    Question Base
    was hunted by
    Yana Tornoe
    in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Yana Tornoe
    ,
    Kasper Pihl Tornoe
    ,
    Stefan Vladimirov
    and
    Samar Ali
    . Featured on October 9th, 2024.
    Question Base
    is rated 5/5 by 12 users. It first launched on January 5th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    54
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -