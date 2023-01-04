Products
Question Base
Ranked #2 for today
Question Base
Turn Slack into a knowledge base with generative AI
Visit
Upvote 47
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Question Base is a new kind of knowledge base. Powered by AI, it answers your team's questions inside Slack. Automatically. Perfect for fast-growing teams with overheated channels.🔥
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Question Base
About this launch
Question Base
Turn Slack into a knowledge base with generative AI
2
reviews
66
followers
Follow for updates
Question Base by
Question Base
was hunted by
Yana Vlatchkova
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yana Vlatchkova
,
Kasper Pihl Tornoe
and
Stefan Vladimirov
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Question Base
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Question Base's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
25
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#55
