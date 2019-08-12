Quest AI plugin for Adobe XD

Convert your XD designs into launch-ready, responsive pages. Using our no-code editor, you can add timeline-based actions, videos and animations to build rich, interactive experiences without writing any code. Learn more https://www.quest.ai/tutorials/xd
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Nagesh Pobbathi
We built Quest AI to empower designers to go from design to launch easily. As a team of designers and developers, we were frustrated at how tedious it is to build an interactive experience based on original designs that is highly performant and works across screens. So, we started to automate away the drudgery so designers can focus on creating delight. Excited to collaborate with Adobe on this plugin to empower the XD community!
UpvoteShare