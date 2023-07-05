Products
Home
→
Product
→
Querytastic
Querytastic
Generate optimised SQL queries in seconds
Querytastic is a simple tool that allows you to upload your database schema and ask questions about it.
Launched in
Software Engineering
by
Querytastic
About this launch
Querytastic
Generate optimised SQL queries in seconds
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Querytastic by
Querytastic
was hunted by
Amos Bastian
in
Software Engineering
. Made by
Amos Bastian
. Featured on July 22nd, 2023.
Querytastic
is not rated yet. This is Querytastic's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
