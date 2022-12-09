Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → QueryJar
QueryJar
Ranked #7 for today

QueryJar

Your personal SQL Monkey

Free
Embed
QueryJar is a chrome extension that enables users to easily save, search and interact with their frequently used queries in the browser.
Launched in Analytics, Developer Tools, Tech by
QueryJar
Appwrite
Appwrite
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
QueryJar
QueryJarYour personal SQL Monkey.
0
reviews
7
followers
QueryJar by
QueryJar
was hunted by
Griffin Weinhold
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Griffin Weinhold
. Featured on December 11th, 2022.
QueryJar
is not rated yet. This is QueryJar's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#211