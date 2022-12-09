Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
QueryJar
Ranked #7 for today
QueryJar
Your personal SQL Monkey
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
QueryJar is a chrome extension that enables users to easily save, search and interact with their frequently used queries in the browser.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
QueryJar
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
QueryJar
Your personal SQL Monkey.
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
QueryJar by
QueryJar
was hunted by
Griffin Weinhold
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Griffin Weinhold
. Featured on December 11th, 2022.
QueryJar
is not rated yet. This is QueryJar's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#211
Report