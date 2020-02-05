  1. Home
  2.  → Quemuse

Quemuse

Ask Questions & Get Answers

* Ask questions or create fun polls to get a variety of awesome answers.
* Discover intriguing and thought-provoking questions on topics you follow.
* Read excellent and thoughtful answers.
* Message users and further the discussion on a closer level.
What are your thoughts on Quemuse?Answer (1 of 3): Before answering this question, I had no idea what Quemuse was. So I searched it up, made an account, and took a look. Quemuse describes itself as > "...the social Q&A platform of the future. Ask questions instantly and get quick responses, upvote." Does this sound familiar to ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alex Shakhmalian
Alex Shakhmalian
Maker
Hello world! I'm the Founder and CEO of Quemuse - a new, modern social media startup centered around providing a platform for people to ask questions and get answers. My goal with Quemuse is to help people around the world to ask anything on their minds with ease through the sleek, user-friendly design. I'll be happy to answer any of your questions on Quemuse!
Upvote (1)Share
Robert Foenix
Robert Foenix
How's this different from Reddit?
UpvoteShare