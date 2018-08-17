Que
Stop fighting over the AUX cord
#3 Product of the DayAugust 18, 2018
Have you ever argued over who gets to DJ on a party? Who’s got the best playlist?
Stop fighting over the AUX cable, use Que.
It is a website that you launch on your Mac/PC/Tablet and then plug in a speaker. Your guests can vote for the next song or suggest one from Apple Music by scanning a QR code.
Around the web
Reviews
+22 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
George BougakovMaker@gbougakov · A 13 year old developer
Hey PH, Que is a solution to the first-world problem of fighting with your friends over the AUX cord at parties. It is a website you launch on a desktop or iPad and use as a jukebox. Your friends can scan a QR code, add songs to the playlist by searching Apple Music or vote for the next track. You can check it out at https://que.bygeorgenet.me. (I am a 13 year old developer and I’m humbled to be featured on ProductHunt. I will love to hear your feedback and hope you guys won’t crash my pet project. Cheers!)
Upvote (16)Share·
Alexander Bougakov@bougakov · Market researcher
I loved the idea of not voting FOR a track, but DOWNvoting a next one. It is hard to get everyone on board, but it is so much easier to decide that no, thanks, I don't want to hear "Despacito" again, not in at least next two years. This is smart.
Upvote (9)Share·
George BougakovMaker@gbougakov · A 13 year old developer
@bougakov This is actually the reason I made this button 😉
Upvote Share·
Alexey Poimtsev@alec_c4 · CEO and founder of CosmoZoo
Wow-wow! Awesome, lad!
Upvote (2)Share·
George BougakovMaker@gbougakov · A 13 year old developer
@alec_c4 thanks 😀
Upvote (1)Share·
Julian Schiavo@iamjustjs · Swift. JavaScript. Design. Apple.
Love it! Really interesting application of MusicKit :)
Upvote (3)Share·
George BougakovMaker@gbougakov · A 13 year old developer
@iamjustjs MusicKit is awesome! I was really impressed that Apple provides an API and even preferred text colors that would be best visible on album artwork. Great attention to detail!
Upvote (2)Share·
Katya Yakounkina@katya_yakounkina
Great idea and clean execution! Will use it for my forthcoming parties:)
Upvote (2)Share·
George BougakovMaker@gbougakov · A 13 year old developer
@katya_yakounkina Thanks! If you find any bugs, you can tell about them here and I'll try to fix 'em
Upvote (1)Share·