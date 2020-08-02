  1. Home
A virtual office for remote workers

Built on Zoom and Slack, your virtual/remote team has a "place" to work. Knock on an office door or enter a conference room and Zoom pops up with all participants automatically. See who's talking to who. It feels like a real office.
Discussion
Mark Derbecker
Hunter
Our all-remote (140+ people) company depends on this product as much as we depend on Zoom and Slack. It's key to making us feel like a connected team, and we can't live without it.
The gamechanger with Qube is "presence". When you're meeting with someone, everyone else can see who you're with and optionally put a "watch" on you to get notified when you're free again. And the other person gets notified that you want to talk to them. Conference rooms act just like you would expect... You double-click and Zoom pops up immediately, just like you were walking through a door. It's crazy how much of a difference it makes for us. It was down for a few hours last year and we all felt lost without it.
