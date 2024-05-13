Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Apple News+ Audio
See Apple News+ Audio’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Quartiles
Quartiles
Apple News+'s answer to Wordle
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Apple News+ introduced Quartiles, a new original spelling game where players form words by selecting tiles containing 2-4 letters from a 4x5 grid. It is available with iOS 17.5 or later for News+ subscribers.
Launched in
Word Games
Games
Apple
by
Apple News+ Audio
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Apple News+ Audio
The best narrative journalism spoken by talented narrators
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Quartiles by
Apple News+ Audio
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Word Games
,
Games
,
Apple
. Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Apple News+ Audio
is rated
1/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 18th, 2020.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report