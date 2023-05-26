Products
Home
→
Product
→
Quarterly Planning Workbook
Quarterly Planning Workbook
A Notion-based goal-setting framework to plan your goals
This Quarterly Planning Workbook is a Notion-based framework that can dramatically level up and build your fulfilling career one quarter at a time. Use it to accomplish your significant goals despite never achieving them.
Launched in
Task Management
Career
Notion
Quarterly Planning Workbook
About this launch
Quarterly Planning Workbook
A Notion-based goal-setting framework to plan your goals
Quarterly Planning Workbook by
Quarterly Planning Workbook
was hunted by
Vinod Sharma
in
Task Management
,
Career
,
Notion
. Made by
Vinod Sharma
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Quarterly Planning Workbook
is not rated yet. This is Quarterly Planning Workbook's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
