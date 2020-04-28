QuarantineFiction
📚 Greetings Product Hunters! I’m Areg, Co-Founder of ForgeFiction, the platform behind #QuarantineFiction. We’re happy to present you our new initiative, dedicated to reducing the anxiety caused by the lockdown with the help of story writing. All of us have wonderful stories, and for many, writing has always been a great way for overcoming stress. This is why we created a place where people under lockdown can write and share their stories, read about the thoughts of others, and socialize through writing during this time of isolation. All stories are welcome, whether it is a memoir or a fictional piece. The best stories will be selected and compiled into a unique book written by many creative people under lockdown from all over the world. The book will be available worldwide and all the proceeds will be donated to “Save the Children” organization to assist them in helping children who’ve lost their caregivers because of the pandemic. Would be great to know your thoughts and feedback in the comments. If you have any questions about QuarantineFiction, we will be happy to answer them. P.S. here are a couple of stories to check out Dormant, Isolation Thoughts
I have some writer friends, and I know that it can be surprising how important the editing of the manuscript is. Are the writers of the stories responsible for this, or will you do this part?
Maker
@anna_marie_claire Hi, thanks for the good question. We are taking care of the editing and publishing, both in case of QuarantineFiction and other books from ForgeFiction.
Should the stories be for children?
Maker
@tony_mitchell While the proceeds will be directed to help children in need, the audience of the book itself are not children.
Hi folks, looks great! Where do I read the stories that are already submitted?
Maker
@ashotarzumanyan Thank you for your interest, here you can read Fictional Stories Memoirs
I have a question about Forge Fiction. Can you tell more about it? Do you create a community of writers?
Maker
@mateo_velez Hi there, thanks for your interest in ForgeFiction! While creating communities for writing is our primary goal, it’s not aimed solely on writers, but more on people who have a passion for good stories and worldbuilding. We are helping them to combine their skills and creativity to write stories together.
