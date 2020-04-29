  1. Home
Quarantine Emojis

Download emojis that complement life in lockdown

We're staying at home.
We're exclusively wearing sweat pants.
We're clapping every night at 7PM.
We're forgetting what day it is.
Now, there's an emoji for that.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 This week we worked with internet jokester Jen Lewis to create an emoji pack for life during quarantine. Download a few or the entire pack, and then upload to Slack for maximum fun with your colleagues. Nothing says "I'm an exceptional employee" quite like a pantless emoji. Enjoy, Shane
So cool! Have you thought of doing iMessage stickers too?
