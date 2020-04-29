Quarantine Emojis
Download emojis that complement life in lockdown
Discussion
Shane Hegde
Hey Product Hunt 👋 This week we worked with internet jokester Jen Lewis to create an emoji pack for life during quarantine. Download a few or the entire pack, and then upload to Slack for maximum fun with your colleagues. Nothing says "I'm an exceptional employee" quite like a pantless emoji. Enjoy, Shane
So cool! Have you thought of doing iMessage stickers too?
