Markus Repetschnig
MakerCo-Founder & CEO of Admetrics
Hi ProductHunt! ✌ QuantifyNow is a freemium version of our experimentation and stats engine Quantify. We believe that experimentation, testing, and learning should be a core capability of any organization. Unfortunately, it's very rare (at least in the marketing space) that teams make truly data-driven decisions. In reality, most people rely on average numbers for decision-making. And the industry standard, significance testing, is flawed (slow, limited, abstract, expensive). With Quantify marketing teams can overcome these issues, switch to an always-on experimentation process and continuously learn from ever running marketing experiments. The main use-case for Quantify is testing and optimising any aspect of marketing campaigns, but there's many more (we actually learn about new ones every day). A couple of examples: the exploration of new channels or trends, the validation of product-market fit, ideas, designs, or pricing strategies. To show off the transformative effect of our approach on a broader scale, we decided to build QuantifyNow - a feature-limited, but completely free version of Quantify. Simply connect your media sources, like Twitter, Facebook or Google Ads (more sources to be added soon!) and start to learn from your data immediately (no registration or credit card required). I'd also like to add some background about our company: We are small team of entrepeneurs, data scientists and engineers, headquartered in Frankfurt/Germany, but working distributed across Europe. We'd love to hear your feedback and answer your questions.
